Can You Actually Get Sick From Eating Too Many Bubble Tea Pearls?

Since gaining popularity in Asia during the 1980s and '90s, the ongoing bubble tea trend just keeps getting stronger. As the tea loaded with boba pearls gains widespread traction, its risks are also being investigated. In 2023, one TikTok user caused a stir when, in a since-deleted video, she claimed she ate an entire cup of bubble tea pearls and ended up in hospital the next day.

Despite this TikToker's misadventure, the pearls found in bubble tea are intended to be eaten. Boba pearls are made of tapioca, a starchy liquid harvested from the root of the cassava plant, which is a tuber similar to potatoes or yams. Cassava is commonly used as a starch in meals across South America, Africa, and the Caribbean. You may be familiar with creamy tapioca pudding studded with pearls, or perhaps you've tried Pão de Queijo Brazilian dinner rolls made with tapioca flour.

In a follow-up (also deleted) TikTok, the unfortunate bubble tea victim helpfully explained that she worked in a boba shop at the time and didn't want to see leftover pearls go to waste, so she took them home — and consumed them all. She learned her lesson but stressed that boba needs to be eaten in moderation. Indeed, while boba pearls are completely safe, their starchy content paired with a typically sugary tea could wreak havoc on your stomach if you overindulge.