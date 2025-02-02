Why Donald Duck Gets His Own Juice Brand At Dollar Tree

Donald Duck might not be the most popular character in the Disney universe, but if you just so happen to buy your juice from Dollar Tree, one of the biggest dollar store chains in America, you might be far more familiar with the character than other members of The Sensational Six. This is because the beloved Disney character is the mascot of his very own brand of juice — fittingly called Donald Duck juice — that is primarily sold by Dollar Tree locations.

While Dollar Tree's grocery selection isn't particularly well known, the store has been attempting to satisfy its customers' food and drink needs for several years now, and the Donald Duck juice is just one example of this. However, this likely prompts two pretty obvious questions: Why is Donald Duck the mascot of this juice, and why is it primarily sold at Dollar Trees? While the answer to the latter question likely boils down to a low production cost making the juice a viable dollar store product, the reason for Donald Duck getting his very own juice brand ultimately comes down to the character's long-lasting popularity as one of the most famous Disney characters of all time.