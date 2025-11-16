The Soda Flavors Everyone Will Be Trying In 2026

Ever since Coca-Cola and Pepsi emerged in the late 19th century, Americans, and soon thereafter the world at large, couldn't get enough of a magical tasting class of beverages. Combining bubbly, fizzy, carbonated water with thick, heavily sweetened and well flavored syrups made something called soda or pop (the term varies across the U.S.), and it was irresistible. For the last century and then some, soda has become a billion-dollar, global business with many major soft drink companies emerging as the big players. It's both a competitive business and one that's hard to break into, indicating a lot of entrenched tastes. Nevertheless, every year brings with it a bunch of new pops hoping to pull away business from the biggest names.

In late 2025 and throughout 2026, every significant soda manufacturer will roll out new flavors and innovative versions of existing, well-known products. Will they earn a permanent spot on the supermarket shelves and convenience store coolers? Or will these just be the sodas people will drink in 2026 and never again?