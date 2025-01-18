Soda Or Pop? Here's Why The Term Varies Across The US

If you want to experience a pure example of the vagaries of the English language, go out to a restaurant with a bunch of friends from different parts of America and listen to how each of them orders a carbonated beverage. Your buddy from Boston will ask for a soda; that recent transplant from Cleveland will request a pop. These regional preferences in nomenclature have roots in how soft drinks were first introduced to each region.

People raised in the Northeast U.S., and along the West Coast, typically call it soda. This is most likely because the first soda fountains in America were installed in Baltimore and New York City — by 1836, the Big Apple had hundreds of fountains. The popularity of "soda" likely spread throughout the region, being transported to other major cities like Los Angeles as the population expanded west. By 1875, soda fountains could be found across the country.

The reason why "pop" is a more common term for "soda" in the Midwest is a little tougher to uncover, although many people attribute it to the sound made by soda bottles when opened. The Detroit-based company Faygo, makers of the Faygo Soda (favorite drink of the Insane Clown Posse), is often noted as the first brand to officially call their soda "pop."