A code name of "7X" indicates some next-generation military-grade weapon, but it's actually subject to more clandestine measures. It's the secret formula for the syrup that makes Coca-Cola. Invented by Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton in 1886 and sold at the soda fountain at Jacobs' Pharmacy, Coca-Cola took off as a mixed on the premises drink and then a bottled one by the end of the 19th century.

First marketed as a medicinal drink, Coca-Cola's name is derived from its sources of pep: the caffeine-loaded extract of the kola nut, and the bit of cocaine taken from the coca leaf. While Coca-Cola's working formula stopped using actual cocaine in 1903, it's still made with coca leaf. All of the cocaine has been removed before Coca-Cola plants making the syrup receive the ingredient, made possible by a special arrangement with federal government agencies.

It turns out that the coca leaf extracts may have something to do with that precise Coca-Cola flavor. Coca-Cola historian Mark Pendergrast claims to have found a possible 7X recipe in the early 1990s, and in 2011, "This American Life" broadcast a similar one found in a photograph of 19th century soda fountain recipes published in the Atlanta-Journal Constitution in 1979. A batch made with the latter recipe reportedly tasted close to real Coke, but not exactly, as the re-creators couldn't obtain coca leaf. The true recipe resides in a locked bank vault, and only a few of the highest-ranking Coca-Cola executives may access it.