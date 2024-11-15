The Chartreuse Liqueur We Know Today Started Off As A Monk-Made Elixir

Chartreuse — a color better known these days as "Brat Green" – gets its name not from a herb or a flower as one might expect, but from an alcoholic beverage. More accurately, chartreuse gets its name from an alcoholic beverage named after a monastery, which is itself named after a French mountain range. Sounds a bit confusing, right? Not if you know your facts about the Carthusian Order of monks.

The beverage itself is a light green liqueur made from over 100 different plants and flavored with sweet spice notes and a deep, herbaceous funk. Chartreuse has such a strong taste that, even when used as a mixer, it's recommended you only use a small amount. Verte chaud, which uses chartreuse as an ingredient to amp up hot chocolate, suggests 2 ounces of the green stuff. Meanwhile, other cocktail recipes recommend you add less than a full measure – still more than enough to make bright green cocktails for St. Patrick's Day. But despite its vivid color and the explosion of flavor it provides, chartreuse comes from a sober, decidedly non-Brat environment.