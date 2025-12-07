Huge Flops That Fast Food Chains Want You To Forget About

Products like The Big Mac, The Whopper, Munchkins, and the Frappuccino have become part of the fabric of daily life. But for each of those succulent success stories, there are countless fast food menu items that were brought to market only to fail to attract consumers, and eventually fail from memory. Chains are always trying to introduce the next big thing, or copy a great idea from a rival. These corporations invest a lot of time, effort, and money to make it happen — only to sometimes see it not happen.

There are so many fast food flops that we could fill an entire encyclopedia with them. We're starting with this list, skimming from the top of the flops, ready to present to you the cream of the crap. Some of these items — like breakfast pizza or Subway actually slicing fresh meat — sound like good ideas, but others — like healthier-ish French fries or KFC branching off into roast beef — seem so off-brand, it's like they were doomed from the start. Sit back, relax, and prepare yourself to flip for the biggest fast food flops that chains want you to forget about.