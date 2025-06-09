14 Deadliest Food Recalls To Sweep The US

Food recalls, or the removal of products from supermarket shelves, are usually issued when an item is found to pose a health risk to consumers. This can occur for a range of reasons, including mislabeling and contamination with bacteria or a foreign object like metal or plastic. Unfortunately, in 2024, the U.S. experienced a significant increase in foodborne illnesses caused by contaminated goods, with approximately 300 safety alerts linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses. Of these cases, 487 required hospitalization and 19 resulted in death, doubling the number of similar incidents reported in 2023 (via U.S. Public Interest Research Group).

While most food recalls are precautionary, others are announced in response to confirmed outbreaks that have already landed consumers in the hospital or even killed them. When it comes to product withdrawals linked to severe illness or death, by far the most common culprits are listeria, salmonella, and E. coli. These pathogens can be especially dangerous to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Ready to find out about the deadliest food recalls to hit the U.S.? Take a look at our list of the 14 most devastating outbreaks and headline-grabbing recalls in history.