Produce Recalls That Affected Millions

When buying produce at the supermarket, the last thing we expect is for it to make us sick. Be it carrots, stone fruit, or tomatoes, we tend to view fruit and vegetables as healthy and nutritious, counting on them to be both fresh and safe to eat. Sadly, even fruit and vegetables come with risks. Despite safety protocols, incidents of foodborne illnesses caused by contaminated produce happen more often than we might think.

When it comes to fruit and vegetables, common contaminants include salmonella, E. coli, and listeria monocytogenes. These pathogens can enter the supply chain at various stages of the production process, from irrigation to storage and packaging. Over the years, several serious outbreaks of foodborne illness have been linked to contaminated produce, leading to large-scale recalls. Likewise, upon finding evidence of potential contamination of produce, companies have issued precautionary recalls to prevent possible outbreaks.

Interested in finding out about the most serious produce recalls in U.S. history? Check out our deep dive into the biggest fruit and vegetable safety scares that affected the nation. Or if you're not a big fan of fruits and veggies to begin with, take a look at our roundups of the worst McDonald's recalls or chocolate recalls that affected millions.