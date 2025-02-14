Chocolate Recalls That Affected Millions

Rich in flavor and smooth, velvety in texture, chocolate is an indulgence that most of us would be reluctant to give up. Over the years, the melt-in-the-mouth treat has evolved beyond the traditional chocolate bar or chocolate cake, making an appearance in pastries and even savory dishes. As such, it's not surprising that the ubiquitous indulgence can be found on most supermarket shelves.

Most shoppers assume that the products — including chocolate — they purchase at their local grocery store undergo proper quality checks and are safe for consumption. Unfortunately, things are not always as they seem. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is doing its best to control the quality of the products that hit the market, issues with product safety still exist. In fact, the number of food recalls has increased by 15% between 2020 and 2024, as reported by Traceone. In the case of chocolate, most recalls are issued due to undeclared allergens, mislabeling, and contamination.

Interested in finding out more about recent chocolate recalls that have left their mark on the industry? Take a look at our list of chocolate recalls that impacted countless consumers.