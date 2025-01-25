Here's What You Should Do With All Those Leftover Candy Canes

Valentine's Day doesn't have a monopoly on boxed chocolate candies nor is Halloween the only time of year you'll encounter fun-sized Snickers and Twix. The candy cane, however, is pretty inextricably linked with Christmas. As to why this should be, various stories claim symbolic and religious value for these crook-shaped candies, though the truth may be as simple as the fact that they make for easy tree decorations. Once National Candy Cane Day rolls around (for some odd reason, this takes place on December 26), these particular confections are already past their seasonal peak so you may find yourself with a surplus.

Of course, there's nothing to stop you from packing the candy canes away until next year, since hard candies can last for several years. Still, if you'd rather not grant them the storage space, there are many ways you can enjoy them now, and maybe even extend the season a bit. (Peppermint-flavored Valentine's? We're all for it.) With most of these recipes, the fun part starts before you begin, since the best way to repurpose candy canes in beverages and baking often involves smashing them to bits. For this purpose, it's best to leave them in their wrappers and enclose them in a resealable plastic bag for another layer of protection. Now grab a hammer and start bashing. Once you're done, you can simply open up one end of the plastic and pour out the peppermint.