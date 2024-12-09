What Candy Canes Symbolize And Why They're All Over Christmas

It's a tale of two peppermint candies. Starlight mints are relegated to the status of old-timey candy doomed to gather dust in a dish of other hard candies that haven't been touched in decades while candy canes, which taste exactly the same, are ubiquitous for around six weeks out of each year. We're not sure how many people actually eat candy canes on their own, but they're certainly popular as a flavor, ingredient, or decoration. Trader Joe's holiday Fearless Flyers feature candy cane-flavored items from popcorn to cookies to marshmallows, while light-up candy canes make even driveways look festive.

How is it that peppermint candy canes took over the holiday season instead of sharing the ignominious predicament of their Starlight siblings? We don't know for sure, but the phenomenon seems more rooted in 20th-century manufacturing and marketing than spiritual symbolism. In fact, one popular legend about the candy cane's origin may be just so much reindeer poop.

As some would have it, candy canes were invented in Indiana by a spiritually-minded candy maker who wanted to create a confection shaped like a 'J' for Jesus with white and red stripes that would respectively symbolize purity and the blood of Christ. This cute Christmas story makes a great basis for a Sunday school holiday craft project, but as an actual theory it doesn't wash. The candy canes occasionally depicted on 19th-century Christmas cards were pure white, so red stripes were a later addition. It also seems likely that hook-shaped candy sticks predated the supposed invention by several centuries.