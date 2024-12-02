Trader Joe's Just Dropped Its 2024 Holiday Guide. What's New This Year?
Trader Joe's, showing remarkable restraint, actually waited until Thanksgiving was over before releasing its 2024 Holiday Guide. The guide, which bears a December date, is later than last year's as the 2023 guide came out in November. This allows for just over three weeks of shopping time for Hanukkah or Christmas prep, and slightly less for the winter solstice. With no further adieu, then, let's open it up and take a look.
Plenty of old favorites will be returning, of course, including the sweet snack mix called Jingle Jangle that combines chocolate-coated pretzels and popcorn with cookie bits and peanut butter cups. Jingle Jangle, however, will be available for the first time this year in single-serve bags dubbed "Jingly Jangly" priced at $1.49 as well as the larger tins. Better yet — we love this so much — there's now a dog-friendly version of this snack that consists of bacon, carob, and peanut butter-flavored biscuits in festive holiday shapes. At under $5 ($4.49, to be exact) it makes a great stocking stuffer for your canine companion.
But wait, that's not all
Along with these newly-revamped versions of a returning favorite, Trader Joe's has a few more items new for the 2024 season. On the ever-expanding peppermint front, you'll find peppermint crunch popcorn ($3.99 for six ounces), which consists of both dark and white chocolate-coated popcorn pieces combined with crushed candy canes. These same crushed candies also appear on the outside of dark chocolate candy cane dipped marshmallows ($3.49 for a box of eight) which sound like they'd make the best s'mores ever. (Could we maybe get peppermint graham crackers next year, TJ's?)
Yet another new candy item is perfect for gifting on a budget: a $5.49 English fudge selection consisting of a trio of flavors (clotted cream, chocolate, and holiday spice) packed in a tin imprinted with a double-decker bus. The latest seasonal frozen dessert offering is also British-inspired: English Toffee ice cream ($3.49 per pint). Rounding out the sweet new offerings is gingerbread-flavored oat creamer ($1.99 per pint, and yes, it's vegan). And there's also something new for those who prefer savory snacks: Greek olives stuffed with lemon peel ($2.99 for a 12-ounce jar).