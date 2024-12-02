Trader Joe's Just Dropped Its 2024 Holiday Guide. What's New This Year?

Trader Joe's, showing remarkable restraint, actually waited until Thanksgiving was over before releasing its 2024 Holiday Guide. The guide, which bears a December date, is later than last year's as the 2023 guide came out in November. This allows for just over three weeks of shopping time for Hanukkah or Christmas prep, and slightly less for the winter solstice. With no further adieu, then, let's open it up and take a look.

Plenty of old favorites will be returning, of course, including the sweet snack mix called Jingle Jangle that combines chocolate-coated pretzels and popcorn with cookie bits and peanut butter cups. Jingle Jangle, however, will be available for the first time this year in single-serve bags dubbed "Jingly Jangly" priced at $1.49 as well as the larger tins. Better yet — we love this so much — there's now a dog-friendly version of this snack that consists of bacon, carob, and peanut butter-flavored biscuits in festive holiday shapes. At under $5 ($4.49, to be exact) it makes a great stocking stuffer for your canine companion.