Make The Easiest Vanilla Fudge Of Your Life With 2 Simple Ingredients

If you've listened to a lot of oldies radio, the words "vanilla fudge" may bring to mind a band once known for turning pop songs into heavy psychedelic sludge fests. Now, that's something you could never recreate with just two ingredients (for one thing, the band Vanilla Fudge has four members), but vanilla fudge the food can be far easier to make than that. Some vanilla fudge recipes may require messing around with a candy thermometer or result in a lumpy, yellowish confection. But this low-effort, no-boil, no-bake dessert recipe will give you candy as smooth and white as canned vanilla frosting. No surprise, since this is one of the main ingredients.

To make the fudge, take a 16-ounce can of frosting and melt it in the microwave along with a 16-ounce bag of white chocolate confectionery coating chips. (Note: These are the kind without cocoa butter.) If you're using broken-up white chocolate bars, you'll need 19 ounces, which would be roughly 3 cups plus 6 tablespoons of chips (or chunks). If you're able to fiddle with your microwave's power level, set it to 75% and melt the chocolate for 90 seconds, then stir until all the remaining chocolate bits have melted. Should you prefer to keep it on the default setting, cook in 30-second bursts to be on the safe side. Once you've achieved a homogeneous blend, pour the fudge into a wax paper-lined pan (greased parchment or foil will also work) and refrigerate it for two hours to set.