Kellogg's Recalls That Affected Millions

When you peek into your pantry, what Kellogg's products can you spot? Chances are, you have a couple of boxes of Kellogg's cereals like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, and the original Corn Flakes. However, the company has evolved beyond its cereal-making roots. It acquired several other brands throughout the years and today, the corporation has split into two independent companies. WK Kellogg Co is behind all those famous cereal brands, and Kellanova boasts several popular snack foods, like Pop Tarts, Eggo's, Cheez-It, and Pringles.

While Kellogg's is one of the most trusted names in our kitchen, managing so many brands has its challenges. Like any major manufacturer, it's faced its fair share of recalls over the years. These food recalls happen for various reasons. Sometimes they're triggered by routine quality checks that pick up on issues with texture, flavor, or potentially harmful pathogens. Other times, they're initiated by customer complaints or illnesses traced back to specific products.

Food recalls are a sign that the food safety system is working. However, some of these recalls have affected millions, from production line workers to consumers who rely on the product. These recalls were not small blips in Kellogg's history — you may even remember some yourself. Perhaps you even had to toss a box of cereal or two, but weren't certain why. Hopefully, we can provide some answers. If not, it's still fascinating to learn the ins and outs of Kellogg's most significant recalls.