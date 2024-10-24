McDonald's Recall Sparks Other Fast Food Restaurants To Pull Onions. Here's Which Ones

The fallout from the recent McDonald's quarter pounder E. coli outbreak continues — but this time, at a different fast food company altogether. Yum! Brands Inc. is nixing onions from some of its Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut locations, it told Bloomberg in a statement today. So far Yum! is doing so "out of an abundance of caution," it said, mentioning that it "will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food."

No specific list of restaurants or locations was mentioned, so which regions will be affected isn't quite clear yet. The company also didn't say which suppliers it gets its onions from, so as of now, there's no telling whether or not the decision is directly related to the McDonald's situation. This is just a reminder that despite health regulations being in place, sometimes food contamination can cast a wide net and affect a large swath of customers.