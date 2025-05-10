McDonald's Recalls That Affected Millions

McDonald's is one of the biggest fast food chains in the world. With more than 13,000 McDonald's locations nationwide, the burger joint's restaurant empire in the U.S. trails only behind Subway and Starbucks. Interestingly, until early 2025, McDonald's actually held the title of the biggest fast food chain in the world, only to be overtaken by Mixue Ice Cream and Tea, a China-based fast food chain with 45,000 stores.

Despite being technically dethroned, McDonald's remains hugely popular. Not only is the restaurant easily accessible and convenient, but it also offers consistency and affordability. Whether you're in Los Angeles, Tokyo, or Rome, fast food enthusiasts can be assured that they will receive similar food and experiences at the restaurant, wherever they may be dining. However, that doesn't mean things don't occasionally go awry. Even at a fast food chain as standardized as McDonald's, there is room for error. Whether it's a problem with suppliers, an unexpected ingredient showing up in a meal, or a toy that poses a safety risk, the fast food giant isn't immune to quality control issues — as proven by the list of recalls to hit the Golden Arches over the decades.