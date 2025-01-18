17 Unique McDonald's Dishes From Around The World

If every fast food chain is in a race for worldwide domination, it's safe to say that McDonald's is comfortably in the lead. With over 38,000 locations in more than 100 countries, the Golden Arches have a firm foothold across multiple corners of the globe, thanks in no small part to the chain's skill in adapting its standard lineup of burgers, fries, and shakes to meet local tastes.

From the U.S. to Japan, and Venezuela to South Africa, McDonald's menus vary across the world. While some items — like the McNuggets and Big Mac — are global hallmarks of the brand, there are some dishes you'll only find in a select number of countries, if not just one. These are usually pretty reflective of a location's culture. For example, while vegetarians and vegans are vastly outnumbered by meat eaters in the U.S., other countries are not as carnivorous, so in those places McDonald's has introduced dishes that will appeal to local appetites.

Every now and then, McDonald's restaurants Stateside will inherit some of the best menu items from worldwide locations. If they didn't, we'd be missing out — for example, the McDonald's iconic McFlurry was invented in Canada. However, there are still plenty of unique McDonald's menu items that are only sold outside the U.S., such as these.