Whatever Happened To McDonald's Pizza?

The Golden Arches are known for many things, like its classic (at times shady) McDonaldland characters, its superior soda taste, and the unique makeup of its fries. Yet, for as many hits as there have been on McDonald's menu record, there have also been plenty of misses in the fast food chain's past. One of those misses came in the form of pizza.

Yes, for a brief and confusing period of time, McDonald's attempted to venture into a new food segment by selling McPizza. The brand's pizza debuted in the mid-1980s, but by 2000 it was like the McPizza never existed as the brand had eliminated it from almost all of its restaurant menus. Doling out hot, fresh pizza with the same speed and efficiency as its already modulated system for burgers and fries was a challenge McDonald's just couldn't overcome.

As out of the ordinary as McDonald's selling pizza sounds now, in the '80s and '90s it was just as surprising. When the fresh pie first appeared on the menu, it was because McDonald's was trying to get more customers into its restaurants for dinnertime, with items like grilled cod also appearing on the menu.

Existing fast food pizza chains like Pizza Hut took the opportunity to make fun of the golden arches for even attempting to encroach on their territory. In 1989, Pizza Hut ran an ad campaign taking digs at the quality of the McPizza, calling it "McFrozen." Despite the criticism, the McPizza started as a family-sized pie that would be brought to the table. But even that had to change as McDonald's tried to make its slices more fast food friendly.