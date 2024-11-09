Where To Find The World's Largest McDonald's
McDonald's, like most food chains, is known for consistency and uniformity, so much so that no matter where you are in the world, a McDonald's will always feel pretty much the same. More often than not, the menu, the Play Places, the fries, and most of all, the Golden Arches are familiar. But just off International Drive in Orlando, Florida, mere minutes away from the amusement capital's theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, lies a McDonald's that breaks the mold.
This is no ordinary McDonald's; the "Epic McD" as it's nicknamed spans a whopping 19,000 square feet and is packed with surprises that make it feel more like a miniature theme park than a quick fast food stop on the way. With two stories of eclectic decor, an arcade, an expansive Play Place, and a menu that goes far beyond Big Macs, this location is a true destination for Orlando tourists and locals alike. I've personally visited this spot without realizing it held the award for largest (and coolest) McDonald's location. The vibe was a blend of the usual McDonald's energy with a touch of amusement park thrill, and now, knowing just how unique it is, I'm sure to explore more next time I'm there.
Decor and entertainment: an Orlando-style McDonald's adventure
Orlando's Epic McD is an experience designed to fit right into the city's amusement park culture. Far more than a typical restaurant layout, this McDonald's has embraced a quirky, theme-park-inspired decor with vibrant neon burger signs, retro lights, and bold patterns. You're greeted by whimsical touches at every turn, including an old-school Mac Tonight seated at a piano, making the atmosphere feel as playful as it is bizarre. The Play Place alone is a sight to behold, complete with multiple levels of slides, climbing structures, a child-sized hamster wheel, and a "Peep" the alligator feature that adds a playful Florida touch.
Adding to the fun, an arcade adjacent to the Play Place is filled with games like air hockey, claw machines, skeeball, and more encouraging visitors of all ages to embrace their inner child where they can collect tickets for playing and redeem them for prizes. Open 24/7, the Epic McD offers families and tourists an unconventional fast-food experience that's as much about entertainment as it is about food, which makes perfect sense in Orlando's lively landscape of theme parks and attractions. It's the perfect offbeat stop for families wanting to keep the theme park atmosphere rolling, even outside the gates of Disney or Universal.
Beyond the Big Mac: a unique menu at the Epic McD
The menu at the world's largest McDonald's is also a major draw. While you'll find the classic items that make the chain famous, the Epic McD steps up its game with options you'd never expect at a typical location, none of which are on the list of most expensive McDonald's menu items in the world. For starters, you can build your own customized pasta dish or pizza made in a brick oven — a detail that adds to the location's theme park-like appeal. There are four types of pasta and five sauces to choose from, with plenty of add-ins like mushrooms, allowing diners to customize their meals just the way they like. Another standout is the Philly Cheese Steak, a rare offering at McDonald's, complete with beef, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Although I haven't tried it yet, it's unlike any Philly Cheese Steak I've seen and a definite must-try for those seeking an adventurous twist on fast food.
Dessert goes beyond the usual McFlurries, with indulgent options like cheesecake and a five-layered Peanut Butter Explosion Cake made with chocolate and peanut butter creamer cheese layers. It's worth noting that this McDonald's always has its ice cream and McFlurry machine up and running. Hopefully, CosMc menu items will be joining this unique menu soon. The Epic McD's unique menu transforms the experience from a quick stop into a culinary exploration of fast food, and with its 24/7 service, it's an iconic Orlando landmark worth visiting for anyone passing through.