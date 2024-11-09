Where To Find The World's Largest McDonald's

McDonald's, like most food chains, is known for consistency and uniformity, so much so that no matter where you are in the world, a McDonald's will always feel pretty much the same. More often than not, the menu, the Play Places, the fries, and most of all, the Golden Arches are familiar. But just off International Drive in Orlando, Florida, mere minutes away from the amusement capital's theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, lies a McDonald's that breaks the mold.

This is no ordinary McDonald's; the "Epic McD" as it's nicknamed spans a whopping 19,000 square feet and is packed with surprises that make it feel more like a miniature theme park than a quick fast food stop on the way. With two stories of eclectic decor, an arcade, an expansive Play Place, and a menu that goes far beyond Big Macs, this location is a true destination for Orlando tourists and locals alike. I've personally visited this spot without realizing it held the award for largest (and coolest) McDonald's location. The vibe was a blend of the usual McDonald's energy with a touch of amusement park thrill, and now, knowing just how unique it is, I'm sure to explore more next time I'm there.