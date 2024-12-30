What's The Difference Between White, Red, And Yellow Onions?

Just as different kitchen duties require particular knives — chef's knives, paring knives, bread knives, and so on — different recipes call for distinct types of onion. The sheer variety can be daunting, but once you know what purpose each color of onion serves, the decision making is straightforward. In a pinch, you can substitute different colors for each other, but if you want to get the most out of the veggie you may very well have shed tears over, this is how you do it.

Let's start with the most common variety of onion – the yellow onion. These are sometimes also called brown onions, especially if you live in the United Kingdom. For a good, roundabout, jack-of-all-trades onion, this one is for you. You'll want to be careful using them raw, unless you like a really intense taste. They hold up wonderfully to cooking, which mellows out the bold flavor while still maintaining their structural integrity. If you're looking to caramelize a bunch of onions for French onion soup, yellow onions are the move.