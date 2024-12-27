The Unexpected Ingredient To Try In Your Pound Cakes
Pound cake is one of those desserts that can be enjoyed plain or dressed up with different fruits, icings, and more. Around since the 1700s, the easy recipe has been a common favorite in family cookbooks. But as straightforward as pound cake's name and recipe are, you can try some excellent additions to elevate your traditional version with new flavors.
When you think of what a pound cake tastes like, your mind probably wanders to something rich, buttery, or vanilla. While other typical pound cake flavors include lemon, lime, chocolate, almond, banana, and so on, the basic ingredients do a fine job on their own. However, a pound cake can easily have a savory touch with the simple addition of cheddar cheese. Cheese can range from sweet and light to odorous and sharp, but using cheddar in pound cake is the perfect mix of sweet and savory for a crowd-pleasing dessert.
Cheddar cheese is the savory ingredient to try
Cheddar cheese has a rich flavor and creamy texture. It's an excellent ingredient for desserts because it counterbalances the sweet ingredients and quickly melts, so there are no visible chunks or crumbles. If used correctly, the flavor will not be overpowering, and your dessert will have a savory balance.
But those aren't the only reasons cheese is an excellent addition to your pound cake. Another bonus is that you can easily toss it in while prepping. Other than shredding or slicing about a ¾ cup of cheddar cheese, there is no special step or process needed to add it to the batter. You can use less or more depending on how pronounced you'd like the flavor to be, and once your pound cake has been baked, you'll taste how well cheddar cheese complements your cake. It may even become your go-to dessert.