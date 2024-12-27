The Unexpected Ingredient To Try In Your Pound Cakes

Pound cake is one of those desserts that can be enjoyed plain or dressed up with different fruits, icings, and more. Around since the 1700s, the easy recipe has been a common favorite in family cookbooks. But as straightforward as pound cake's name and recipe are, you can try some excellent additions to elevate your traditional version with new flavors.

When you think of what a pound cake tastes like, your mind probably wanders to something rich, buttery, or vanilla. While other typical pound cake flavors include lemon, lime, chocolate, almond, banana, and so on, the basic ingredients do a fine job on their own. However, a pound cake can easily have a savory touch with the simple addition of cheddar cheese. Cheese can range from sweet and light to odorous and sharp, but using cheddar in pound cake is the perfect mix of sweet and savory for a crowd-pleasing dessert.