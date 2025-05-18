The Classic Breakfast Food That Belongs In Fruit Salad

There are dozens of ways to make a fruit salad, and most of those variations involve using different types of fruits (and sometimes cheese, if you're in Colombia). Maybe you like using all red fruits, or perhaps you like to make yours depending on what fruits are in season. In this case, a summer fruit salad would look completely different from a fall one. But for something totally unique and unexpected, consider adding some French toast the next time you whip up a fruit salad.

The concept isn't totally out of the ordinary, after all, people often top their slices of French toast with macerated berries, bananas, or some sautéed apples with cinnamon. Instead, you're simply adding the toast to the fruit. The idea can be seen as a sweet spin on panzanella, which is an Italian dish that takes chunks of stale, leftover bread and combines them with fresh vegetables and a simple dressing to make a hearty salad.

For the former, all you need is some French toast, either made fresh or some leftover slices from a recent breakfast. Cut the toast in cubes and bake them in an oven or air fryer until they are slightly crisped. If you leave the French toast soft, it may disintegrate in the fruit. Separately, combine your preferred fruits in a bowl. Add the toast, mix, and you have a delicious dish that's perfect for breakfast, or even dessert.