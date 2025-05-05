Take The Stress Out Of Breakfast With Giada De Laurentiis' French Toast Trick

If you prefer a sweet breakfast to a savory one, there are typically three classic options: waffles, pancakes, and French toast. All are delicious and typically budget-friendly, but the downside is that they usually need to be cooked one at a time. There's not much you can do to make waffles more time-efficient, but it is possible to bake sheet pan pancakes or transform French toast into a breakfast casserole. You can also take a tip from Giada De Laurentiis' playbook by combining the two concepts to make sheet pan French toast.

De Laurentiis' sheet pan French toast starts out with diced chunks of Italian bread briefly soaked in an egg batter, although she chooses to use half and half instead of milk. After she puts the bread in the pan, she goes to town with toppings. She covers it with sugar, chocolate chips, and blops of sweetened ricotta cheese before baking it until it turns brown and the middle sets up. As if the breakfast casserole wasn't sweet enough, the TV chef also likes to serve it with maple syrup and berries. In her opinion, it makes for the perfect springtime brunch dish.