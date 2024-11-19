The Absolute Best Bread For Elevated French Toast
Who doesn't love a little weekend morning treat in the form of steaming hot French toast? The mixture of eggs, milk, and cinnamon, soaked into bread and crisped up on a hot skillet is enough to add a little decadence to any day (you don't need syrup on them, but it doesn't hurt). And if you want to do it right, you should use the best bread for the job.
That, according to the Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at Snooze A.M. Eatery Kyle Mendenhall, is King's Hawaiian Bread. "It makes amazing French toast," he enthused. "It's soft and soaks up the custard nicely." He added, "It's sweet, and when cooked properly melts in your mouth." You don't even have to add any sugar to the batter, because the sweetness — though not too much — of the King's Hawaiian bread is just the right amount when paired with milk, cinnamon, and if you use it, vanilla.
Best French toast bread runners-up
The clear first runner-up for best bread to turn into French toast is actually French — it's brioche. Brioche bread is characterized by its sturdy, golden exterior and cushiony yet substantial, pale yellow interior. Plus, like King's Hawaiian, it's on the sweeter side, which makes it one of the more ideal types of bread to hold up to the custard, yet offer complementary flavor with every bite. And you can even get it pre-sliced, like these loaves from Bakerly.
You also can't lose if you use regular ol' white sandwich bread (though the thick-cut styles will hold up best to the egg mixture). You don't have to use fancy artisan bread to make a fine French toast; just something in a plastic bag from the supermarket is a classic and adds a nostalgic spin on the dish. And hey, if you don't have any loaves in your home, use up leftover hot dog buns for French toast, make little minis out of King's Hawaiian sliders, or give frozen waffles the French toast treatment.