Who doesn't love a little weekend morning treat in the form of steaming hot French toast? The mixture of eggs, milk, and cinnamon, soaked into bread and crisped up on a hot skillet is enough to add a little decadence to any day (you don't need syrup on them, but it doesn't hurt). And if you want to do it right, you should use the best bread for the job.

That, according to the Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at Snooze A.M. Eatery Kyle Mendenhall, is King's Hawaiian Bread. "It makes amazing French toast," he enthused. "It's soft and soaks up the custard nicely." He added, "It's sweet, and when cooked properly melts in your mouth." You don't even have to add any sugar to the batter, because the sweetness — though not too much — of the King's Hawaiian bread is just the right amount when paired with milk, cinnamon, and if you use it, vanilla.