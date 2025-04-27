French Toast Wasn't Actually Invented In France At All

Quick, easy, and delicious, French toast is one of those perfect foods that very few people dislike. The magic of this dish is in its simplicity, needing only eggs, milk, and bread. If you use good ingredients, you don't even have to slather it with syrup. It would seem as if we should all thank the French for another delicious and beloved dessert. Except, the French can't take credit for this dish, since it was actually ancient Romans who invented it — or at least, they have the oldest recipe we've been able to find.

Thought to be written in the 1st century C.E. but compiled in the 4th century, "Apicius" or "De re coquinaria" ("The Art of Cooking") is one of the oldest surviving recipe books. This culinary treasure was named after Marcus Gavius Apicius, a wealthy Roman who was known for his love of good food. Within its pages, you can find a recipe for "another sweet dish," which calls for soaking pieces of crustless white bread in milk and beaten eggs, frying it in oil, and covering it with honey. Sound familiar?

Of course, there's no way to know if the Romans got this recipe from one of the civilizations that they conquered and annexed to the empire. But we have not found evidence of it. As of now, our best guesses on the origins of this dish point to this recipe book that has miraculously survived for about 1,700 years.