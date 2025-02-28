Was Baked Alaska Really Created In The Last Frontier?

Not only is a baked Alaska dessert visually stunning, it's a scientific curiosity as well. It consists of a sponge cake base topped with ice cream which is then coated in a thick layer of toasted meringue (the main element in a perfect pavlova). To brown those sweetened egg whites, the entire assembled dessert is placed in a very hot oven for a few minutes –- something not usually advised when a dish contains ice cream. (Then again, there is such a thing as fried ice cream.) Despite its name, baked Alaska wasn't actually created in the 49th American state.

The dessert is tied to a number of origin theories, including one where an American scientist fled to Europe and developed a fascination with meringue; one involving a French pastry chef living in New York; and one that gives credit to the founder of an infamous New Orleans restaurant. As you may have noticed, none of these theories are tied to The Last Frontier. The name "baked Alaska" probably refers to the chilly ice cream in the dessert getting a blast of heat from an oven.

The dessert is meant to be a showstopper, often served tableside with waiters pouring a flaming liquor over the meringue to light the whole thing on fire. In this way, it's much like bananas foster and cherries jubilee (which has a royal origin).