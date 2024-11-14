How To Make French Toast If You Can't Eat Milk Or Eggs

French toast certainly holds a special place in the breakfast hall of fame, offering the perfectly sweet intersection between pancakes and toast. It's fluffy, rich, and drenched in sweet, golden syrup (although the best French Toast recipes don't even need syrup) — basically edible nostalgia. French toast relies on the magic of eggs to bind and give body, while milk adds creaminess. If you're allergic to dairy or you've decided to cut animal byproducts out of your diet, the idea of French toast may feel out of reach, but it doesn't have to be. You just have to get a little more creative.

If you're looking to veganize the traditional French toast recipe but don't know where to start, good news! You can easily craft a plant-based version of French toast that will rival the original, complete with crispy edges and a tender center. All you need are a few alternative ingredients. The Takeout recently had a chance to talk with Kyle Mendenhall, the senior director of culinary innovation at Snooze A.M. Eatery, who offered his expertise on the subject.

When following traditional French toast recipes, you'll be instructed to soak your bread in a batter consisting of eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. Mendenhall shared how he prefers using half-and-half in his batter for optimal richness that isn't too heavy, but finding a substitute for dairy in this recipe is simple. "For my wife (who is dairy-free), I like to use almond milk," Mendenhall told The Takeout. "This is a great substitute for half-and-half."