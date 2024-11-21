What Exactly Is Chick-Fil-A's Little Blue Menu?

Most Chick-fil-As offer the exact same menu — which, as the name implies, is heavily chicken-centric — but there are a few notable exceptions. The Dwarf House, which has five locations throughout Georgia, also sells a few southern specialties such as cornbread and fried okra, while Truett's Luau, also in Georgia, adds Hawaiian-themed dishes to the basic menu. There's only one Chick-fil-A, however, that features the Little Blue Menu. It serves as a test market where the chain can try out — gasp! — non-chicken dishes.

The Little Blue Menu began as a Chick-fil-A spinoff food truck specializing in wings, which, yes, do come from chickens, but are a departure from the chain's usual grilled or fried filets. The food truck operated in Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky, but when Chick-fil-A decided to establish a brick-and-mortar location, it headed north to Maryland.

College Park is home to the University of Maryland flagship campus (hence the name) where 40,000+ hungry students reside, and is also part of the Washington metropolitan area whose more than 6 million residents have a median household income in the six-figure range. That's a lot of potential wing sales, but the LBM's now expanded to offer burgers, as well. In March 2024, Chick-fil-A also used it to introduce its first pizzas (some, but not all, of which feature chicken).