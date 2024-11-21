What Exactly Is Chick-Fil-A's Little Blue Menu?
Most Chick-fil-As offer the exact same menu — which, as the name implies, is heavily chicken-centric — but there are a few notable exceptions. The Dwarf House, which has five locations throughout Georgia, also sells a few southern specialties such as cornbread and fried okra, while Truett's Luau, also in Georgia, adds Hawaiian-themed dishes to the basic menu. There's only one Chick-fil-A, however, that features the Little Blue Menu. It serves as a test market where the chain can try out — gasp! — non-chicken dishes.
The Little Blue Menu began as a Chick-fil-A spinoff food truck specializing in wings, which, yes, do come from chickens, but are a departure from the chain's usual grilled or fried filets. The food truck operated in Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky, but when Chick-fil-A decided to establish a brick-and-mortar location, it headed north to Maryland.
College Park is home to the University of Maryland flagship campus (hence the name) where 40,000+ hungry students reside, and is also part of the Washington metropolitan area whose more than 6 million residents have a median household income in the six-figure range. That's a lot of potential wing sales, but the LBM's now expanded to offer burgers, as well. In March 2024, Chick-fil-A also used it to introduce its first pizzas (some, but not all, of which feature chicken).
All LBM items must be ordered in advance
Even if you're in the area, you can't just drop by the College Park Chick-fil-A and order off the Little Blue Menu. While it's not quite a ghost kitchen, all of the items do need to be ordered either via the website or through the app. You can pick them up in-store or from the drive-thru, though, as well as having them delivered.
Once you've downloaded the app or accessed the website, you may be surprised by the scope and variety of the Little Blue Menu. It offers bone-in and boneless wings in traditional and "sweet kick" flavors, as well as bone-in smoked wings. One nice touch is a nod to the locality – Maryland favorite Old Bay is offered as a wing seasoning. If you venture over on the pizza side, you'll find a Chick-fil-A pizza topped with nuggets, pickles, and Chick-fil-A sauce that one Redditor described as "amazing," while there are also cheese, pepperoni, cheeseburger, supreme, and buffalo ranch pizzas (the last one also featuring nuggets, of course). The burger selection, however, is 100% chicken-free, instead featuring several different cheeseburgers and bacon burgers. (The Chick-fil-A Cows couldn't be reached for comment.)
The LBM also offers non-standard Chick-fil-A sides including unwaffled fries and sweet potato tater tots as well as onion rings that another Redditor said were among the best they'd ever tried. The dessert menu, too, offers a few exclusives: a lemon pie bar and a cinnamon roll that Chick-fil-A once tested, but never added to the regular menu because it was difficult to bake.