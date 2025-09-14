14 Vintage Restaurant Logos That Deserve A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While a restaurant's food and drink are the foundation of its success, its branding is just as critical. At the heart of that brand is the logo — a customer's first introduction to the identity, and a familiar sign of welcome for those returning. Restaurant logos are so ingrained in culture that they extend far beyond signage and packaging, showing up on merchandise, sports sponsorships, and even in films and television. But nothing lasts forever.

To stay relevant, chains often refresh or reinvent their logos. Sometimes this works, but often it feels unnecessary, or a violation of something sacred, even alienating loyal customers. Recent history shows the risk — in 2025, Cracker Barrel unveiled a remodeled look to its stores and a pared-down logo, stripping away its classic imagery and losing something in the process. The backlash was immediate and fierce, forcing the company to reverse course.

Most redesigns arrive with less fanfare, but many still leave fans wondering why. With that in mind, let's revisit some vintage restaurant logos that captured attention, built loyalty, and deserve a comeback.