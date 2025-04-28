The Divisive Fast Food Tacos Customers Love More Than Taco Bell

Most, if not all, of us have a favorite fast food taco. You may profess your allegiance to mom-and-pop taquerias, to artisanal varieties like Korean tacos you can make in 20 minutes, and to Michelin-starred restaurants that hand-grind their masa, but that does nothing to dispel the convenience and comforting familiarity of a fast food taco. And when it comes to a favorite among consumers, there is one brand that appears to stand out — and it's not Taco Bell.

Users on a Del Taco-centric Reddit thread claimed that the chain has the best fast food taco, both in terms of quality and price. "Value menu is actually VALUE, with most items being 1-1.50$ and the taste range is extensive," wrote one individual. Others concurred with this assessment: "My son was built off Del Taco's chicken soft tacos when I was pregnant," wrote another Redditor, while a third noted, "Del Taco is the only fast food place I don't get complete sticker shock at."

Not every user concurred with the majority opinion, however. One claimed that the quality varies between locations (which applies to virtually every fast food chain), while others stated that their closest Del Taco was too far away, or that they found the menu underwhelming (as one user wrote, "It made me contemplate life. And not in a good way"). But the support for Del Taco underscored an opinion that has been building for some time: Del Taco makes a better taco than Taco Bell.