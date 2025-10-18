Why KFC Gave Up On Grilled Chicken

KFC is about as American as it gets. Big portions, tons of fat and delicious as all hell — not to mention it's ready in a minute or so. Did anyone else like to dip their fried chicken in the brown gravy, too? No...? Well, anyway, it might be surprising to remember that KFC twice tried to get in on the health food trend of grilled or broiled chicken, but it didn't go so well.

So what gives? Did the Colonel veto grilled chicken? No, probably not. While KFC and its parent conglomerate, Yum! Brands haven't really addressed this publicly, it does seem that when you have "Fried Chicken" in your brand name and try to sell grilled chicken, customers won't exactly be champing at the bit. One KFC worker mentioned that they just didn't sell very well at their location. The grilled chicken also didn't keep very well under the heat lamps after being prepped, so it was thrown out quite often. The funny thing is, now that it's gone, customers can't seem to get enough, with that same employee saying it's all customers ask for. But when it was there, no one cared.