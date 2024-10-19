Fast Food Menu Items That Upset Customers

In a report published by World Population Review, it was estimated that the global fast food industry exceeded $730 billion in sales during 2022 alone. What makes this statistic all the more staggering is that this number is expected to continue increasing until, and probably beyond, the year 2031. In order to meet this growing demand, and carve a spot in a highly competitive market, fast food businesses test and serve a huge variety of products every year. While many of these products are successful, there are a few fast food menu items that, for one reason or another, have upset customers.

There are many reasons why a fast food menu item might upset customers. It may have been marketed insensitively, contain ingredients that make it potentially harmful to consume, or, much more simply, it might just not taste very good. Whatever the reason, customers are slow to forget an upsetting menu item as the following infamous fast food items attest.