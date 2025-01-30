How To Turn Your Breakfast Leftovers Into A Delicious Pizza
Breakfast, as a concept, is one of my favorite meals of the day. I'm not much of a morning person, so I rarely eat breakfast foods at the appropriate breakfast times, but does that stop me? Not at all! It does, however, leave me with quite a few leftovers, because I'm usually cooking dinner portions. Simply reheating it all feels a little uninspired, so why not jazz it up a bit and make something with these leftovers that I can really write home about? Enter, the Midwest breakfast leftovers pizza.
This might sound a tad bizarre for some of you, but if Gordon Ramsay can put a full English breakfast on a pizza, who's going to tell the rest of us we can't put on a few eggs or bacon on ours? If you want to give it a whirl, get yourself some store-bought crust–or make your own pizza dough from scratch if you're feeling a little fancy. For toppings, all you need are breakfast leftovers and cheese. Slather the dough with your favorite sauce and then sprinkle on a layer of cheese, being as heavy- or light-handed as you want. Breakfast meats are a no-brainer. Sausage, ham and bacon are already classic pizza toppings, so they'll be right at home when you toss them on next. If you have leftover scrambled eggs, break them up and sprinkle them evenly so each slice gets some. Finally, do another cheese pass, dusting the top with even more.
Take your breakfast leftovers to the next level
Breakfast pizzas are a great concept, but you can do so much more than plop yesterday's scraps onto dough and call it done. If you have the time and the energy for it, try making a homemade salsa verde or pico de gallo. These go great with scrambled eggs and breakfast meats especially. Drizzle the condiment over the top of your finished pizza or dip your pizza into it directly.
You can also make pizza sauce from scratch to spread on the dough if you want that kiss of tomato flavor. If you're really feeling adventurous, you could even make a thick, rich gravy reminiscent of the kind used with biscuits in the South. If you make a sausage gravy, toss your own leftover breakfast sausage right in. Use it as a base or smother your toppings for a decadent experience. The best part? If you try breakfast pizza once and aren't the biggest fan, just try it again with another combo of leftovers, sauces, and cheese later. You're bound to find one you love.