The Thai Drink That Gave Red Bull Its Iconic Taste

The world runs on caffeine. Whether we're sipping tea or chugging soda, we get our pick-me-ups one way or another — and for billions of people around the world, the drink of choice is Red Bull. In the 1970s, Red Bull emerged as a former Thai farmer's purported hangover cure, and his family still gets paid dividends from the brand's success.

Chaleo Yoovidhya developed the original drink, Krating Daeng, around 1976 and sold it in Thailand through his pharmaceutical company. Facing competition from Japanese and South Korean energy drinks, Yoovidhya aggressively expanded Krating Daeng's footprint, making headway into Singapore and Hong Kong in the early '80s.

But it was Krating Daeng's continued popularity at home that helped turn a local favorite into a global powerhouse. Austrian businessman Dietrich Mateschitz was a fan of the drink, claiming Krating Daeng helped cure his jet lag on a business trip to Thailand. In 1987, Mateschitz and Yoovidhya struck a deal: They'd split the brand's ownership roughly in half and market it worldwide as Red Bull.

