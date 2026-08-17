Review: Taco Bell's Tajín Menu Gets A Lot Right, But Holds Back Where It Counts

When the Taco Bell rings, you pick up the phone. That's what I thought when I was invited to taste the new Taco Bell collaboration with Tajín in New York last week. For the uninitiated, Tajín is a powdered seasoning made of a unique blend of ingredients that is salty, spicy, and acidic. The flavor is undeniably Mexican, and you can put Tajín on practically everything from mango to watermelon to french fries. And, apparently, you can put it on your Taco Bell tacos.

Given the fast food chain's history of collaborations with brands like Mountain Dew and Doritos that gave rise to iconic menu items like the tropical-flavored Baja Blast and the Doritos Locos Taco, I was almost surprised it took this long for Taco Bell to wake up and smell the Tajín. The menu features two new tacos: the Tajín Taco and the Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch. Taco Bell die-hards may be familiar with the original versions of these classic products, but these reimagined offerings deliver a novel experience that goes beyond the simple addition of Tajín.