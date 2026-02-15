Make A Cheesy Gordita Crunch At Home With This Simple Steamer Hack

While Taco Bell's menu features plenty of fast-food takes on classic Mexican cuisine, it also has some unique and original items that have become widely beloved by fans of the chain. These original items have become iconic throughout the restaurant's 64 years, so much so that many customers try to make them at home. If you're looking for a way to replicate the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, you're in luck — one TikToker revealed that using a makeshift steamer on your stove can both melt the cheese and give your dish the perfect texture.

@dollartreedinners This is how I make a cheesy gordita crunch at home, and it's pretty close to the real deal. Cheesy Gordita Crunch (Taco Bell Copycat) What you'll need: • 1 flatbread (I used Mission brand chalupa shells and didn't fry them) • Crunchy taco shell • Seasoned taco meat • Shredded lettuce • Baja sauce (recipe is in my previous video) • 3-cheese blend (cheddar, Monterey Jack, mozzarella — or use taco/Mexican blend) How to make it: Soften the flatbread in a dry pan for 10–15 seconds per side. Set up a simple steamer: add water to a large skillet, place a ceramic plate inside, and bring it to a boil. Add a handful of cheese to the flatbread, place it on the plate, cover with a lid, and steam until the cheese melts. Press a crunchy taco shell onto the melted cheese so it sticks. Fill the taco with seasoned meat, a generous drizzle of Baja sauce, shredded lettuce, and a small pinch of cheddar cheese. Wrap it in paper if you want the full Taco Bell effect. It takes a little more prep than a regular taco, but it's worth it. #cheesygorditacrunch #tacobellcopycat #budgetcooking #easyrecipes #fromscratchrecipes #diytacobell #homemadetacobell #gorditacrunch #nostalgicfood #weeknightdinner #recreationrecipes #flatbreadtaco ♬ original sound – Dollar Tree Dinners – Dollar Tree Dinners

To make this steamer, TikToker @dollartreedinners placed a ceramic plate in the middle of a skillet, filled the skillet with a little bit of water, and brought it to a boil. The TikToker then placed a piece of flatbread on the plate and sprinkled cheese on top, before covering the skillet with a lid until the cheese melted. This process perfectly steamed the flatbread — which wraps around the smaller taco shell, with a three-cheese blend sandwiched between the layers. The hard-shell taco (a persistently controversial ingredient in the world of Mexican cuisine) is filled with taco meat, some homemade Baja sauce, lettuce, and cheese to complete a remarkably faithful rendition of the Cheesy Gordita Crunch.