64 Years Ago, This Popular Mexican Chain Opened For The First Time

Picture this scenario: the year is 1962, and you're driving through the town of Downey, California, when you find yourself feeling hungry. As you cruise the streets of Downey, looking for something to eat decades before online restaurant reviews could help you, a new spot catches your eye. You've never heard of this place, and it turns out that's because it just opened. You're curious, though, which is how you find yourself having lunch at the world's first Taco Bell. As strange as imagining a world without Taco Bell might be today, 64 years ago, founder Glen Bell opened the very first Taco Bell restaurant.

While the 1962 opening marked the start of Taco Bell as we know it, the venue wasn't Glen Bell's first venture into Mexican restaurants. Back in 1954, Bell opened Taco Tia, a casual Mexican restaurant near San Bernardino, California. In the mid-20th century, even in Southern California, tacos were relatively hard to come by, but Bell had grown to love them at San Bernardino's Mitla Cafe. After basing his own taco recipe on what he'd stealthily learned about Mitla Cafe's signature fried-shell tacos dorados, Bell likely believed that the more people tried tacos, the more they'd enjoy them. In fact, when he first founded the original Taco Bell in 1962, many of his customers couldn't pronounce "taco," and would order "tay-cos." No matter the pronunciation, people knew they were delicious.