This Popular Fast Food Chain Hasn't Offered A Kids' Menu Since 2013

Fast food is a beloved fixture in many people's childhood memories, and often because of the allure of kids' meals. From the pint-sized portions that suit a child-sized appetite to the toys and surprises inside each meal, these menu offerings remain an enduring hit with younger and older, nostalgia-fueled consumers alike. So why did the wildly popular fast food chain Taco Bell get rid of kids' meals in 2013? Well, according to the press release announcing the change, it was a strategic decision, and given that the change has stuck, it appears to have been one that made sense.

The 2013 press release stated that kids' meals were "not part of Taco Bell's long-term brand strategy." The company was focusing its attention and efforts on snack-inspired flavors and a changing menu; additionally, the kids' meals "had an insignificant impact on system sales." In short, most Taco Bell customers weren't buying kids' meals, so moving forward, the brand didn't think offering a kids' menu was worth the cost of producing kids' meals, or the toys that went with them, when those resources could go to new, possibly Dorito-based creations.