This Popular Fast Food Chain Hasn't Offered A Kids' Menu Since 2013
Fast food is a beloved fixture in many people's childhood memories, and often because of the allure of kids' meals. From the pint-sized portions that suit a child-sized appetite to the toys and surprises inside each meal, these menu offerings remain an enduring hit with younger and older, nostalgia-fueled consumers alike. So why did the wildly popular fast food chain Taco Bell get rid of kids' meals in 2013? Well, according to the press release announcing the change, it was a strategic decision, and given that the change has stuck, it appears to have been one that made sense.
The 2013 press release stated that kids' meals were "not part of Taco Bell's long-term brand strategy." The company was focusing its attention and efforts on snack-inspired flavors and a changing menu; additionally, the kids' meals "had an insignificant impact on system sales." In short, most Taco Bell customers weren't buying kids' meals, so moving forward, the brand didn't think offering a kids' menu was worth the cost of producing kids' meals, or the toys that went with them, when those resources could go to new, possibly Dorito-based creations.
How to order a Taco Bell meal kids will love, no kids' menu required
Given that there's no kids' menu at Taco Bell, you might be worried that your kids won't be able to enjoy a meal there. Don't worry, though; that's decidedly not the case. There are plenty of ways to order a meal at Taco Bell that's suitable for kids in terms of both spice level and portion size. In fact, it's likely that part of the reason Taco Bell fans haven't demanded the return of the kids' menu is that child-sized and child-friendly meals, both meaty and vegetarian, are still easy to come by at most locations. They might even inspire you or your family to write a piece in the Taco Bell-inspired literary magazine.
A quick look at Taco Bell's menu shows that customers can easily order individual tacos, burritos, or kid-friendly specialties like the Cheesy Roll-Up, which is a rolled tortilla filled with melted cheese. The restaurant also offers an array of kid favorites as sides, including fries, chicken strips, and tortilla chips with queso dip. One benefit of ordering meals for kids through the Taco Bell à la carte menu is that you can customize the amount and type of food based on your child's age, food preferences, and appetite.