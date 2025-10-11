This Is What You'd Pay For A Taco Bell Taco In The 1960s

In the mid-1960s, a dollar went a long way at Taco Bell. If you had $1.14 in your pocket, you could buy the entirety of Taco Bell's food menu (without tax, of course). So what else rounded out Taco Bell's original menu lineup?

Other than the taco, the early fast food restaurant offered frijoles, burritos, tostadas, and a chili burger. Although it's difficult to find an original Taco Bell menu with descriptions, one from the early 1970s described the frijoles as smooth refried pinto beans served with red chili sauce and cheese. While frijoles are no longer listed on the chain's menu, Taco Bell does offer a similar dish, Pintos n Cheese, for $2.99.

Burritos were listed twice on the original menu because customers could opt for the dish with either red or green sauce. Both versions had refried beans, cheese, and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Taco Bell's current bean burrito appears to be pretty similar, though it now only comes with red sauce and is priced at $2.49.

Tostadas were made by topping a flat, fried corn tortilla with refried beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and Taco Bell sauce. The company brought the dish back (along with the green sauce burrito) when it introduced its "Decades" menu in 2024. Representing the 1960s, the Tostada was priced at $2.19, roughly $2.00 more than the original.

Finally, Taco Bell in its earliest days offered a Chili Burger (which was later renamed the Bellburger). It featured a ground beef patty with lettuce, onions, and Taco Bell sauce on a soft bun. The burger quietly disappeared by the mid-1990s and has yet to make a return to the Taco Bell menu.