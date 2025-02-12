Taco Bell is not nor has it ever been authentic Mexican food; it is categorically TexMex. While zesty and fiery, a Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco not only shows that Taco Bell doesn't know what customers want in a Doritos Loco taco, but more importantly, also isn't what comes to mind when I say I want tacos for dinner. Keeping these statements in mind, the reason why hard-shell tacos are so controversial is because they're not widely accepted as tacos at all.

Tacos are a Mexican cuisine that can be traced back to Mesoamerican civilizations which existed between 1500 BC and 1521 AD, but the hard-shelled variation was made and developed centuries later in the United States. The first hard-shelled tacos to be sold in the U.S. came in 1937 from Mexican immigrants and restaurateurs Salvador and Lucia Rodriguez.

Their menu item was later exploited and commercialized by the founder of Taco Bell, but that's a story for another time. The open-mouthed, U-shaped hard shell taco filled with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, and tomato that many recognize today does have connections to authentic Mexican food, but also remains debatable as to whether it can be recognized as a real taco.