Taco Bell Is Finally Bringing Back Double Decker Tacos

Taco Bell is continuing its nostalgia kick by bringing back an old fan favorite, the Double Decker Taco. The menu item first made its debut in 1995, and was eventually removed from the permanent menu in 2019 along with items like the Power Menu Burrito and the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito (RIP). The last time the Double Decker made an appearance on Taco Bell's menu was in December of 2023, but that was just for a limited time.

The company has announced that starting tomorrow, October 10, the Double Decker will be back again, along with its Supreme counterpart (which has the addition of sour cream and tomatoes). This run will go until October 30, so you'll have 20 days to get your fill of old memories doused in Fire sauce.

But that's not the only stroll down memory lane on the horizon. Taco Bell has been testing a Nostalgic Menu that includes five items representing previous decades that is supposedly coming out nationwide sometime soon. But nobody knows just when, since this wasn't announced during Taco Bell's 2024 menu kickoff that happened earlier this year.