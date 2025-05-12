Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme Vs Bean Burrito: What's The Actual Difference?

Taco Bell's classic bean burrito is a pretty simple handheld affair of refried beans, shredded cheddar, diced onions, and red sauce, all wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla. It's a menu staple thanks to its simple construction (what more do you need, really?), and it's a reliable and tasty go-to fast food order. Plus, we always have fun with our preferred burrito-eating technique. But admittedly, a regular burrito from Taco Bell might be a little plain for some folks since, for the most part, it's just beans and cheese. If you're looking for something a bit more interesting, you can always reach for a Burrito Supreme.

The Burrito Supreme has more bells and whistles to it, and it includes refried beans, seasoned beef, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and red sauce. This is more of an all-in-one meal solution than a regular bean burrito is. It does come at a significantly higher price, as a bean burrito goes for $2.79 at the Taco Bell location by me (though it seems to be a bit less in other locales), while the Burrito Supreme is a much more expensive $7.39. Despite that massive cost difference, one thing is for sure: The Burrito Supreme is definitely more substantial than a bean burrito.