The Unique Blend Of Ingredients That Gives Tajin Its Distinct Flavor

Bright, tangy, mildly spicy, and sour in juuust the right way, Tajín is one of those seasonings you can't recreate on your own. It's good on everything from fresh mango slices and popcorn to grilled corn and even cocktails. Its popularity in the U.S. has surged in recent years, but Tajín has long been a favorite in Mexico. The perfectly balanced blend of chili peppers, lime, and salt isn't necessarily complex, but the magic comes from just how well those ingredients work together.

With the help of an abuela and her innovative grandson, Tajín was invented in 1985 and showed up on American grocery shelves by 1993. The factory remains in Jalisco, but according to their U.S. director, a whopping 40 percent of sales are now in the States, not Mexico. The heart of Tajín is its dried Mexican chilis, which are a combination of chiles de árbol, guajillo and pasilla. These chilies aren't necessarily chosen for their extreme heat, but rather for flavor and a gentle but gradual warmth and earthiness. Instead of using fresh citrus, Tajín uses dehydrated lime juice powder, which is why it's so delectable on juicy fruit. The final flavor in the spice trifecta is finely ground salt, which also enhances the natural sweetness of fruit and makes the overall seasoning bright and so easy to eat. So go ahead, put Tajín on everything.