Review: Dunkin' Just Turned Tiramisu Into Coffee And It's A Welcomed Alternative To Pumpkin Spice Overkill
Listen up, because Dunkin' just released a lineup of iced beverages that pay homage to a classic and beloved Italian dessert. That's right, Dunkin' now serves its own version iced drinks all inspired by tiramisu. If you're into dessert for breakfast, you are in for a real treat. The quintessential Italian dessert has so many layers and elements that you'd think it would be complicated, but it's actually one of the easier confections to make. It doesn't even require any baking.
Traditional tiramisu is made with ladyfingers soaked in strong coffee and that part is non-negotiable. The creamy filling is made with egg yolks, mascarpone, heavy cream, sugar, and salt. Many time-honored recipes also include a dark rum mixed in the creamy filling, but it's not essential. Once assembled, a generous layer of cocoa dust goes right on top and then it just needs to marinate in the refrigerator for a few hours before it's ready to enjoy. Now, with Dunkin' entering the chat and bringing along a delightful tiramisu roster, it's even easier to satisfy a craving for the coffee forward confection.
Dunkin' has four different tiramisu focused beverages to cool you off while also satisfying a sweet tooth. The menu, which launched on August 19, 2026, boasts a Tiramisu Cloud Latte, Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso, Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha, and Tiramisu Protein Latte. I sipped them all, and am ready to spill the
tea coffee.
Methodology
I used the Dunkin' app for this order because I felt like it would be significantly easier to enter each selection with all of the specifics without making an employee's head spin on day one of serving up the newest line of tiramisu beverages. I varied the milk type a bit for each drink to see how it would affect the flavors, and I sampled them all fresh off the counter at a local Boca Raton, Florida store to maintain their icy integrity.
Taste test: Tiramisu Cloud Latte
If there were ever a perfect starter to kick off Dunkin's tiramisu delights, it would be the Tiramisu Cloud Latte. You know how in some group projects everyone nominates the same person to speak for the group because they know that student will be a great representative? The Tiramisu Cloud Latte is that student. She starts with rich espresso and only gets better from there. The unmistakable tiramisu flavor hit my tongue instantly, and it was good. Sometimes specialty coffees overpromise and underdeliver on accuracy of flavor. Dunkin' aced it. Opinions might vary on the origin story of tiramisu, but if you close your eyes and take a sip from the new Dunkin' drinks, you'll know exactly what you are tasting.
I did not add any additional sweetener to the Tiramisu Cloud Latte, because the two standard pumps of tiramisu syrup are already sweet. Then there's the marshmallow cold foam. It's delicious; no notes. The two sugary elements are heading toward saccharine overkill and anything more would have put it over the edge and done the latte a huge disservice, in my opinion.
In my order, I swapped the whole milk it automatically comes with for skim instead because I prefer not to feel like I am drinking a milkshake instead of a latte, but you do you. The crunchy hot chocolate topping is the perfect crown for this Dunkin' debutante. She's a star, for sure.
Taste test: Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso
I am fully invested in the whole iced shaken espresso craze and I will try them all. A well-made brown sugar shaken espresso is an immediate mood booster. Incorporating the popular Mexican horchata in an iced shaken espresso is also fantastic. Seriously, there's an immediate sense of comfort if I walk into any coffee spot and am able to commit to a drink without overthinking. It's familiar and I know what to expect, generally speaking. Dunkin' did good with its new infused shaken (or Shakin') espresso, and it's probably the purest tiramisu beverage on the list.
If you prefer a stronger, less milky coffee beverage, the Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso will do the trick. It presents the same signature tiramisu flavor with two espresso shots instead of one. I asked for oatmilk in the Shakin' Espresso in an effort not to drown out the bold notes of the tiramisu syrup.
When you are in the mood for a more simple iced brew without bells and whistles, the Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso is a solid choice. Even without the glorious fanfare that comes with the marshmallow cold foam topped with hot chocolate bits, the Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso is still a winner. She's basic, but that's not a bad thing in this scenario.
Taste test: Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha
I was hoping to go three for three, but this one stung a little. I'm all in on matcha and topping it with cold foam is one of my favorite ways to enjoy this type of iced coffee alternative. Since I already know how intense the earthy flavor of matcha can be, I opted for oatmilk in this one as well since it's usually far less creamy than the whole milk when ordered as is. Even with that strategic swap, it still felt too heavy. There's a perfect balance for matcha that I enjoy and it's not runny and not thick. The consistency of the Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha is not ideal, and leans too heavy.
Again, the marshmallow cold foam and hot chocolate bits on top are delectable and I'm a fan. For some reason, though, it doesn't give the matcha any pizazz. If you try too hard to make a matcha extra, there's always the risk of completely stifling its essence. That's how I feel about the Dunkin' Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha. I may as well have ordered a glass of milk with a tiny sprinkle of matcha like it's an afterthought.
I'm not a quitter so I don't want to write off the Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha completely. I would absolutely give it another shot, but perhaps with a little editing. All of the new frosty beverages come with two pumps of the tiramisu syrup. Maybe if it's only a single pump it would let the matcha shine a little brighter.
Taste test: Tiramisu Protein Latte
I would like to make a request, and it's to please stop forcing protein into coffee and tea beverages. Please. I understand that the entire world is enamored with a robust protein intake, and that's great. However, some things should not be conduits for protein and Dunkin's Tiramisu Protein Latte is one of them. Some things are simply better as originally intended. By the way, the same goes for cauliflower replacing all that is holy in the world of carbs. Cauliflower pizza crust, rice, and pasta is a travesty to all of these things the same way that protein ruins coffee.
At the first sip, Dunkin's Tiramisu Protein Latte doesn't taste all that different from the belle of the ball, also known as the Tiramisu Cloud Latte. It has the same espresso, but after that things take a detour. I can deal with the lack of marshmallow cold foam, but have to draw the line at the protein milk. Every time I sample a protein laced coffee, I regret it. Whatever makes the Tiramisu Protein Latte deliver 17 grams of protein (in a medium) also leaves an off-putting and funky aftertaste.
Dunkin's addition of indulgent tiramisu notes to cold drinks is such a welcome change of pace, but unfortunately it does not do this latte any favors. If you want more protein, double up on your chicken at dinner. That's a far better use of protein than ruining a perfectly good latte.
Verdict: The truth about Dunkin's new tiramisu drinks
The flavor, intensity, and balance of the tiramisu syrup is spot on overall in Dunkin's new iced drinks. It's decadent without feeling excessive, and successfully delivers the true essence of the popular Italian dessert. It truly does capture everything celebrated about a tasty serving of tiramisu to finish off a savory Italian dinner.
It's worth taking a little extra time to tweak the standard issue orders with Dunkin's new launch. With the right amounts of everything per your taste and preference, all of the new iced drinks are good or at least have the potential to be. Also, I stand by my disdain for the protein enhanced coffee. Move over pumpkin spice, tiramisu is having a moment.
Pricing and availability
All four of the new limited-time Dunkin' tiramisu drinks, which launched on August 19, 2026, are currently available in stores nationwide as part of the chain's new fall menu. Check your location for availability. You can also add tiramisu swirl to your favorite Dunkin' iced or hot coffee, cold brew, or espresso beverages.
I got each of the four new Dunkin' tiramisu drinks in a small size at a local Boca Raton, Florida store. They were priced at $5.34 for the Tiramisu Cloud Latte, $4.89 for the Tiramisu Marshmallow Latte, $5.59 for the Tiramisu Protein Latte, and $4.79 for the for the Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso. Prices may vary according to location.