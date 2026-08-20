Review: Dunkin' Just Turned Tiramisu Into Coffee And It's A Welcomed Alternative To Pumpkin Spice Overkill

Listen up, because Dunkin' just released a lineup of iced beverages that pay homage to a classic and beloved Italian dessert. That's right, Dunkin' now serves its own version iced drinks all inspired by tiramisu. If you're into dessert for breakfast, you are in for a real treat. The quintessential Italian dessert has so many layers and elements that you'd think it would be complicated, but it's actually one of the easier confections to make. It doesn't even require any baking.

Traditional tiramisu is made with ladyfingers soaked in strong coffee and that part is non-negotiable. The creamy filling is made with egg yolks, mascarpone, heavy cream, sugar, and salt. Many time-honored recipes also include a dark rum mixed in the creamy filling, but it's not essential. Once assembled, a generous layer of cocoa dust goes right on top and then it just needs to marinate in the refrigerator for a few hours before it's ready to enjoy. Now, with Dunkin' entering the chat and bringing along a delightful tiramisu roster, it's even easier to satisfy a craving for the coffee forward confection.