Here's How Many Grams Of Matcha You Need Per Latte

Matcha is a trend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon — and we're not mad about it. It's a great coffee alternative if you're worried about your caffeine intake since it gives you a controlled energy boost with no caffeine crash or jitters. Your local Starbucks is always there for a (real) matcha latte but if you're looking to save some money and make one at home, getting the matcha ratio right is important. Otherwise, you'll be left with a drink that's too milky or too strong.

For a regular sized matcha latte, 3 grams or 1½ teaspoons of matcha powder per 100 milliliters each of both water and milk is a good ratio. For a large latte, use 4 grams or 2 teaspoons of matcha with 100 milliliters of water and 200 milliliters of milk. If you're new to matcha, this is a good amount to start with to get accustomed to its unique, earthy flavor. You probably need less than you think — so don't make the common matcha mistake of overdoing it.