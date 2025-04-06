Here's How Many Grams Of Matcha You Need Per Latte
Matcha is a trend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon — and we're not mad about it. It's a great coffee alternative if you're worried about your caffeine intake since it gives you a controlled energy boost with no caffeine crash or jitters. Your local Starbucks is always there for a (real) matcha latte but if you're looking to save some money and make one at home, getting the matcha ratio right is important. Otherwise, you'll be left with a drink that's too milky or too strong.
For a regular sized matcha latte, 3 grams or 1½ teaspoons of matcha powder per 100 milliliters each of both water and milk is a good ratio. For a large latte, use 4 grams or 2 teaspoons of matcha with 100 milliliters of water and 200 milliliters of milk. If you're new to matcha, this is a good amount to start with to get accustomed to its unique, earthy flavor. You probably need less than you think — so don't make the common matcha mistake of overdoing it.
Making a homemade matcha latte
Once you've measured out your matcha powder, it's important to sift it before whisking. This will help keep your matcha latte smooth and lump-free. You can then whisk your matcha with your measured portion of hot water. A word of advice: Don't use boiling water, as anything above 175 degrees Fahrenheit will make your matcha taste bitter. You can whisk with a bamboo or regular whisk, but make sure to whisk side to side instead of the circular motion you'd use with, let's say, eggs. You'll know your matcha is ready when it has a thin, top layer of foam.
For a more hands-off approach, you can also use an electric frother to whisk your matcha powder and water. Once you've combined this with your warmed milk (and ice, if using), tasting the latte is the best way to determine if you want to add any sweetener. Matcha is quite earthy and grassy in taste, but adding some sweetener can offset this. Just stick to liquids like honey or agave syrup for easy incorporation. Soon, you'll be making matcha lattes so delicious you'll be wondering why you ever spent a dime buying them.