For a morning pick-me-up with a perfect blend of flavors, take your coffee shaken, not stirred. Thanks to Starbucks, you're probably familiar with shaken espresso drinks. Made with ice, espresso, milk, and sweetener, a shaken espresso is made in a shaker just like your favorite cocktail. How you choose to sweeten this coffee beverage is up to you, but one thing that's not up for debate is that the best shaken espresso is made with brown sugar. After all, the brown sugar shaken espresso is a popular choice at coffee shops. And it's Sabrina Carpenter approved!

Why brown sugar? Brown sugar is slightly less sweet but more flavorful than regular white sugar. The caramel-like molasses flavor in brown sugar is the perfect match for the strong espresso flavor. If you only have white sugar on hand, you can achieve the same bold flavor of brown sugar by adding molasses to your espresso. After all, white sugar is simply refined sugar that has had the coloring and molasses removed from it.