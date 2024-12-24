The Best Substitute For Brown Sugar Is Simpler Than You'd Think

It lends a deeper, richer sweetness to your chocolate chip cookies, it's an invaluable addition to any barbecue rub, and it's one of the very best things you can stir into a bowl of oatmeal. We all know that brown sugar is a welcome addition to any pantry. But what if you're caught off-guard? What if you have an urgent need for chocolate chip cookies (these 100% perfect chocolate chip cookies, for example) but you're faced with an empty spot on the shelf, silently mocking your impotent despair? Don't worry so much –- regular white sugar with a bit of molasses is a great substitute for brown sugar.

In fact, it quite literally is brown sugar. Sugar is made by mashing up sugarcane or sugar beets, boiling them, and then putting them in a centrifuge to separate the crystals (which become granulated sugar) from the syrup (which becomes molasses). To make brown sugar, white sugar is recombined with molasses by an industrial mixer. You may not have an industrial mixer in your kitchen, but if you have some molasses, just stir a tablespoon of molasses into a cup of white sugar for a makeshift replacement.