For A Truly Perfect Iced Coffee, Treat It Just Like A Cocktail
Social media is full of recipes to make creative coffee at home. Everyone has opinions on the best combination of ingredients, the best ratio of coffee to milk, and whether non-dairy options are superior. Despite the countless debates about homemade coffee, and the infinite possibilities, we're here to tell you about one life-changing tip that will shake up your boring morning routine. Time to get out that cocktail mixer.
The best way to make your morning iced coffee is to shake it up before it brings you back to life. Add your coffee of choice (espresso is our preference, but cold brew works too), your milk or creamer, your sweetener, and some ice cubes to your cocktail shaker. (Some might even recommend coffee ice cubes so you don't dilute the drink at all.) Fasten the lid and shake for about 30 seconds. The shaking aerates the coffee and the result is a nice chilled, frothy drink that you can strain right into a glass for a silky sip.
To put a custom spin on things, you could even make your own coffee creamer at home. If you're looking for something a bit festive in the winter months, add a splash of eggnog to make your coffee even smoother.
The Greeks and Italians make sublime iced coffee
Lest you think that this is some new invention, there are actually different versions of this delicious cold coffee beverage all over the world. Italians call their version the caffè shakerato and it includes a shot of espresso with sugar and ice (no creamer). It likely came about in the '90s, when the popularity of espresso drinks really took off and bartenders everywhere were experimenting with fun new ways to give customers a caffeine boost. The nice, frothy drink is best enjoyed outside on a hot day, preferably in a martini glass or coupe.
In Greece, there is a similar recipe for the drink — called a frappé – which was invented on a whim at the International Trade Fair in Thessaloniki in 1957. Legend has it that a Nescafé sales representative wanted to cool down, or just needed some caffeine but didn't have hot water, so he mixed cold water and instant coffee and shook it up to make this now-legendary drink. The frappé, to this day, combines a spoonful of freeze-dried instant coffee with some water and sugar. It's then shaken or blended and poured over ice, along with the option of some condensed milk on top. The cold, frothy drink is a staple in Greek culture and it's enjoyed everywhere, from the parliament to a local corner store.