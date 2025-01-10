For A Truly Perfect Iced Coffee, Treat It Just Like A Cocktail

Social media is full of recipes to make creative coffee at home. Everyone has opinions on the best combination of ingredients, the best ratio of coffee to milk, and whether non-dairy options are superior. Despite the countless debates about homemade coffee, and the infinite possibilities, we're here to tell you about one life-changing tip that will shake up your boring morning routine. Time to get out that cocktail mixer.

The best way to make your morning iced coffee is to shake it up before it brings you back to life. Add your coffee of choice (espresso is our preference, but cold brew works too), your milk or creamer, your sweetener, and some ice cubes to your cocktail shaker. (Some might even recommend coffee ice cubes so you don't dilute the drink at all.) Fasten the lid and shake for about 30 seconds. The shaking aerates the coffee and the result is a nice chilled, frothy drink that you can strain right into a glass for a silky sip.

To put a custom spin on things, you could even make your own coffee creamer at home. If you're looking for something a bit festive in the winter months, add a splash of eggnog to make your coffee even smoother.