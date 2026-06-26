14 High-Protein Foods That No One Asked For

If you follow any food or fitness-focused accounts on social media, then you probably have noticed the uptick in protein-centric content and recipes in recent years. However, you may've also noticed things changing beyond your feed. In the real world, protein-packed foods are stacking up on store shelves, and we're not just talking the protein-rich foods you'd expect. Sure, you're going to anticipate a nice amount of protein in tinned fish, Greek yogurt, or a bag of almonds. But protein in your Pop-Tarts? Your popcorn? Your pancakes?

Yep, protein is making its way into foods that you'd never even think about eating for any naturally occurring protein. The reasoning behind this trend in food manufacturing is fairly simple: More people are trying to up their protein intake because they think they need it. A 2025 IFIC Food & Health survey found that more than 70% of Americans are actively thinking about how much protein they're eating, and seeking out the macronutrient for their diets. However, some of us could actually be eating more protein than is necessary, and some high-protein diets (such as those involving over-consumption of animal protein) have been linked with health issues such as cardiovascular disease, constipation, and even cancer.

Health concerns aside, though, a lot of the foods that now contain added protein are simply a little weird. Personally, I'm not thinking about my protein goals when I eat a Pop-Tart, I don't want protein in my soda, and I don't want protein in these other high-protein foods that no one asked for.